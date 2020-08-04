John Vernon Avila
March 16, 1928 - July 7th, 2020
John Vernon Avila went to be with the Lord, July 7th, 2020 at the age of 92 in Modesto, CA. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Avila, and his sister Cecilia Emilio. His memory will be kept alive by his daughters Julie Nicholas, spouse Rodney, Jayne Avila and Jill Avila-Anderson, spouse Gary, his 5 grandchildren, Royce Nicholas, Jenelle Forbes, Eli Anderson, Mallory Anderson, Benjamin Anderson, their spouses and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was born in Artesia, California 1928 to John Avila Sr. and Mary Avila (nee Campos), both Portuguese immigrants. He graduated from Lincoln High School, San Jose CA in 1947, where he met his sweetheart the former Joyce Gunton and they married in 1953. He obtained a B.A. from San Jose State, Master's degree from Sacramento State, and a PHD in Education from University of Southern California. He served in the Navy, stationed at Moffett field.
He had many innovative business endeavors, but his main career was in education, first as a high school teacher and coach, and then as a high school principal at Ceres High School. His passion was to improve education for all students, and as an Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at Ceres Unified School District, worked with teachers to improve teaching methodologies, resulting in measurably increased student learning. He also was founding father of California Career Association.
He was former president of MOCSE federal credit union and member of the Modesto Rotary East Club, heading up Rib dinner fundraising events and was a Paul Harris fellow.
He will be remembered for his love of cooking, humor, dancing at his grandchildren's weddings and ready gratitude for all the friends and family in his life.
The family would like to thank Tanya Zavala and all his home caregivers, his steadfast friends who brought him such joy in life, and El Rio Memory Care that provided exemplary care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
