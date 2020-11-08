1/1
John Bairos
1939 - 2020
John Andrade Bairos
March 6, 1939-October 30,2020
John Andrade Bairos, 81, of Modesto, CA died on October 30, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Bairos; daughter Linda (Ed); son Jim (Michelle); grandchildren Blaine, Caitlin, Kylie, Michael, Zachary, and Nevaeh; and 2 sisters, Helena and Conceicaõ, and numerous other family members and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jose and Jesuina, brothers and sisters Maria, Antonio, Jose, Emily, and Manuel.
John was born on March 6, 1939 in Santa Maria, Azores. He joined the army at the age of 19 and served until age 21. In 1964 he came to California and began his life-long career at Gallo Glass, where he retired after 36 years of service.
John was very active in the Portuguese community. He was president of the MPPA in 1993 and president of the IMDES in 2014. He was a member of the LUSO America and UPEC clubs. John enjoyed attending the local festas and was always willing to help out wherever needed. He loved being a grandfather. He enjoyed having the grandchildren at his house, attending their sporting events, dance recitals and other events. He also enjoyed traveling both to visit family in the Azores and Canada, and travel for pleasure. His numerous hobbies included gardening, raising livestock, playing cards and working on various projects outside.
The viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4-6:00 p.m. with the rosary following from 6-7:00 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto. The funeral will be Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
NOV
12
Rosary
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
