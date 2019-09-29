Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Baughman. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial service 1:00 PM Harvest Presbyterian Church 1813 Moffett Road Ceres , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

john Murray Baughman

May 7, 1938 - Aug 19, 2019

John Murray Baughman was born on May 7, 1938 in Auburn, California to Glenn and Ann Baughman. On August, 19, 2019 at the age of 81 John passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. In 1954 John met the love of his life, Elizabeth Clara (Roach) Baughman, as high school classmates. They wed in 1960 and together enjoyed 58 years of marriage, having three wonderful children together: John R. Baughman (Portland, Maine), Matthew Baughman (Dallas, Texas), and Mary Pearson (Coarsegold, California). John and Betty also have three grandchildren: Ashleigh Baughman (Bryant, Arkansas), Autumn Pearson (Coarsegold, California), and Luke Pearson (Coarsegold, California). John is also survived by his brother, Alvin Baughman (Orangevale, California). He is preceded in death by his parents Glenn Baughman and Ann (O'Reilly) Baughman. John served his country in the United Sates Navy as a Fire Control Technician for three years before being honorably discharged. He worked for 30 years as a systems engineer with IBM and 14 years as a high school math teacher, the last ten of them at Modesto High School. He enjoyed sailing, working with his ham radio, watching and refereeing soccer, and hiking, and he was an avid reader. His sense of humor was a continual source of joy to those around him. John was a deacon of his church for nine years, and during that time he served the congregation with dedication and humility. Not only was John a loving, loyal, and caring husband, father, and grandfather, but his wide-ranging intellectual curiosity throughout his life inspired family and friends. A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 starting at 1 p.m. at Harvest Presbyterian Church located at 1813 Moffett Road, Ceres, CA 95307. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to their church, Harvest Presbyterian Church, 1813 Moffett Road, Ceres, 95307, and to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019

