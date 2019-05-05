Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boer and Son's Ranch Shop 6001 Shoemake Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Boer III

May 19, 1953 – Apr 26, 2019

John Boer III, born in Ceres, CA on May 19, 1953, passed away at his home in Modesto on April 26, 2019 with family and friends at his side at the age of 65. John is preceded in death by his parents, John Boer, Jr. and Lucille Boer. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marcia, his sister, Jennie Cushenberry, his sons, John Boer IV (Elizabeth) and Robert J. Boer (Morgen), and his grandchildren, Morgan Boer, Robert J. Boer, Jr. and Benjamin Boer.

John graduated from Modesto High School in 1971 and MJC in 1975. He was a lifelong farmer, starting at an early age with his father. He was involved in 4-H and later FFA and Young Farmers. Over the years, several crops were raised on the family ranch including melons, alfalfa, forage crops, peaches and grapes. The first almond trees were planted in 1960. Currently the ranch is producing almonds and walnuts, with some almonds being third generation planting.

John was like a dark chocolate cream center See's Candy, a little bitter and crusty on the outside, but soft, sweet and gooey on the inside. Some didn't take the time or effort to get past the crust, but if you did, he was a true and loyal friend. There was never any doubt where you stood with him.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to Reno and cruising. He especially loved the Caribbean and joked about moving to St. Maarten or Jamaica and opening up a bar while Marcia sold trinkets on the beach. He loved his boys, even if he didn't say it often. He was proud of the men they had become and how they stepped up to take care of the ranch when he no longer could. He was especially proud of his granddaughter, Morgan, who graduates from Gregori High School in May and will be attending Fresno State in the fall. He was proud of the little men, R.J. and Ben have become. He didn't say it much, but he loved his family deeply, including Elizabeth and Morgen. He was a volunteer

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Boer family. A celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, May 19, 2019, which would have been his 66th birthday. The celebration will be held at the Boer and Son's Ranch Shop, 6001 Shoemake Ave. in Modesto from 1:00 to 6:00 PM. Any remembrances in John's memory may be made to .





