Rev. John Henry Boswell
April 4 ,1925 ~ June 30, 2019
John Boswell was born in Flora, Illinois to Charles and Fanny Wyman Boswell. He lived in the San Fernando Valley as a child. He served in World War II as a Navy Corpsman in Guam and Okinawa. After the war, Johnny married Virginia Buerge on August 22, 1946. He attended Biola University, where he graduated after 3 years. Johnny's first pastorate was in 1949 at Denair Missionary Church. He became director of Youth for Christ in 1954 and ministered in Turlock, Modesto and the Sacramento area until 1969. While in YFC he received many letters of commendation, including National Rally Director of the Year and Key to the City of Sacramento. In 1958, John brought Rev. Billy Graham to Turlock for one of his crusades.
He also had many opportunities to serve in foreign countries. Johnny received a BBS degree and a Masters of Theology, as well as an Honorary Doctorate. In 1969, he accepted the pastorate at Grace Church in San Luis Obispo, where he ministered to many college students. Johnny served in several churches as an interim pastor before retiring and returning to Turlock in 1983. He continued his ministry by speaking many years at Covenant Village in Turlock.
Johnny is survived by his two children Charles "Chuck" Boswell (Judi) and Nancy Hastain (Tom); four grandchildren Lisa, Rodd, Jason and Jodie; six great grandchildren Shadon, Spencer, MaKenna, Aden, Kendall and Payton; sister in law Verna Buerge and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia in 2015 and his father, mother and brother.
Funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Turlock on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:30a.m. with burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019