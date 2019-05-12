Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bracells. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Memorial service 10:00 AM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F St. View Map Interment Following Services Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Tommy" Bracells

March 4, 1928 ~ May 3, 2019

John "Tommy" Bracells passed away peacefully at home with his family on the evening of May 3, 2019 at age 91. Born, the youngest of 11 children, on March 3, 1928 in Watsonville, California to Maurice C. and Mary Bracells. He met his future bride, Shirley (McGehee) in Oakdale and married her in Reno, Nevada in 1951. Before Shirley's passing in 2018, they shared a wonderful 67 year marriage. The last 55 years, living in the loving family home they built in Oakdale. John grew up in Empire, and joined the US Merchant Marines in 1945. He shared interesting stories of his time on the Liberty Ship SS David Lubin, sailing through the Panama canal to Europe and Africa. In 2002 he had a chance to relive those times during a family trip on the SS Jeremiah O'Brien sailing from San Francisco to Sacramento. John continued serving his country and joined the

His family treasures a lifetime of memories of a kind, intelligent man who loved his family and the outdoors, had life long friends and was fun to be around. John was a well-loved man.

John was preceeded in death, by the love of his life Shirley, and grandson Josh. He is survived by children John (Kim) and Sheryl (John) Reed. Grandchildren, Sara (Erik) Tavares and Daniel Reed. Great-grandchildren, Kimber Tavares, Dustin Tavares, Taylor and Trevor.

A Memorial service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 14th at the Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F St. Interment will immediately follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a "Big Beef" tomato for your family to enjoy - he would have wanted that.

www.cvobituaries.com





John "Tommy" BracellsMarch 4, 1928 ~ May 3, 2019John "Tommy" Bracells passed away peacefully at home with his family on the evening of May 3, 2019 at age 91. Born, the youngest of 11 children, on March 3, 1928 in Watsonville, California to Maurice C. and Mary Bracells. He met his future bride, Shirley (McGehee) in Oakdale and married her in Reno, Nevada in 1951. Before Shirley's passing in 2018, they shared a wonderful 67 year marriage. The last 55 years, living in the loving family home they built in Oakdale. John grew up in Empire, and joined the US Merchant Marines in 1945. He shared interesting stories of his time on the Liberty Ship SS David Lubin, sailing through the Panama canal to Europe and Africa. In 2002 he had a chance to relive those times during a family trip on the SS Jeremiah O'Brien sailing from San Francisco to Sacramento. John continued serving his country and joined the US Navy in 1946. He worked for several local companies including Van Pelt Fire Truck, Davey Tree Nursery and Lucky Auto Supply before finding his passion, working for Pacific Telephone. John enjoyed a 38 year career with the phone company performing a wide variety of jobs. After retiring in 1990 he continued "working" building a telephone museum replicating a working dial office. He was always happy sharing stories of his favorite times at the phone company. John was a 62 year member of Oakdale then Oak Summit Masons helping build the Oakdale Masonic lodge and served as Rainbow Dad. John enjoyed collecting and had large collections of barbed wire, insulators and any thing related to telephones. He was a dedicated gardener, kept an impeccable yard, and grew one giant "Big Beef" tomato plant each year. Being very generous, he would share these delicious tomatoes with family and friends. John loved watching sports, especially his favorite teams, the Giants, A's and Warriors.His family treasures a lifetime of memories of a kind, intelligent man who loved his family and the outdoors, had life long friends and was fun to be around. John was a well-loved man.John was preceeded in death, by the love of his life Shirley, and grandson Josh. He is survived by children John (Kim) and Sheryl (John) Reed. Grandchildren, Sara (Erik) Tavares and Daniel Reed. Great-grandchildren, Kimber Tavares, Dustin Tavares, Taylor and Trevor.A Memorial service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 14th at the Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F St. Interment will immediately follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson.In lieu of flowers, please plant a "Big Beef" tomato for your family to enjoy - he would have wanted that. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close