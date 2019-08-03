John Brandon Francisco
May 3,1983 - July 26,2019
John passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 36.
He is survived by his children Jacob T. Allen of Riverbank, David John Francisco and Jaiden Bryce Aquinada of Michigan; his mother Brenda Francisco and grandmother Darlene Wright; and several aunts, uncles and cousins
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home Riverside Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019