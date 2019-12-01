Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cadrett. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Oakdale Sportsmen's Club 840 N. Stearns Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Allan Cadrett

September 25, 1927 - November 10, 2019

John Cadrett passed away on Sunday, November 10, surrounded by his family after a long and valiant fight with kidney disease.

John, 92, was born in Modesto to parents Roy Cadrett and Mary Macmillan Cadrett. A lifelong resident of Modesto, he attended local schools and graduated from Modesto High School. In the final days of World War ll, John was a member of the 511 Parachute Infantry in the U.S Army as part of the Army of Occupation in Japan. He served as a paratrooper and musician. Following his honorable discharge, he continued his education at Modesto Jr. College. In 1950, he graduated with a B.S. from Menlo College in Atherton, CA. After college, he tried a variety of jobs prior to deciding on a career in law enforcement. He was a Probation Officer for Stanislaus County before becoming a Parole Agent for the State of California, a position he held until his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Mazoni Cadrett, his sons John (Andrea) Cadrett, Paul (Valerie) Cadrett, and four grandchildren Matthew, Julia, Nicholas and Natalie Cadrett. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Marge Crank, Pat (Darrell) Miller, Eleanor (Leroy) Radanovich.

John was a trapshooter, fly fisherman, boater, adventurous traveler, lover of nature, good friend, tireless gardener and a self proclaimed tinkerer at home. He belonged to the following organizations: Honorary Life Member of the Rocky Mountain Oysters (RMO), Life Member of the Stanislaus County Peace Officers Association, Life Member of the Pacific International Trapshooting Association (PITA), the Oakdale Sportsmen's Club and Old Fisherman's Club, and the American Legion Post 0074. He was a 4-H leader who taught young people his love of the sport of trapshooting.

His family would like to thank Dr. Ronak Shah, Wellbound Satellite Dialysis Center, Memorial Hospital and Central Valley Specialty Hospital for the care and support they provided.

Interment will be private. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Oakdale Sportsmen's Club 840 N. Stearns Road at 3:30 p.m. on January 18, 2020. We look forward to seeing you at this final farewell to a good man, loving husband of 53 years, wonderful father, and a proud Papa.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the .

