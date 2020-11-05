John "Jack" Carl BallantyneOct 2, 1937- Oct 27, 2020Jack Ballantyne, a true man of service, passed away at 83. Jack was born in Boulder City, NV. Jack went to U of Idaho & married Ann in 1958, then moved to Modesto & had 4 children: Connie, Carl, Cathy & John. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, San Francisco, gardening, backpacking & boating.In 2003, Jack married Carleta & enjoyed a life of love & adventure. They shared a love for dogs, gardening & traveling to Alaska & Mexico. Carleta has always been an active person in all of Jack's children's lives. Jack is survived by his Wife Carleta, Sisters: Mary & Martha, Children: Connie, Cathy (Bill) & John (Jennifer), Grandchildren-Katie, April, Michael, Jake, Cassie, Scott, Kara, Laura, Alyssa, Quincey, Sydney, Kailey, Wiley & 8 Great Grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by Ann Ballantyne, Carl Ballantyne, David Ballantyne, Blake Warner and Mike Henderson. Private services/Contributions: Alexander Cohen Hospice House Hughson, CA.