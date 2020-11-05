1/1
John Carl "Jack" Ballantyne
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Carl Ballantyne
Oct 2, 1937- Oct 27, 2020
Jack Ballantyne, a true man of service, passed away at 83. Jack was born in Boulder City, NV. Jack went to U of Idaho & married Ann in 1958, then moved to Modesto & had 4 children: Connie, Carl, Cathy & John. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, San Francisco, gardening, backpacking & boating.
In 2003, Jack married Carleta & enjoyed a life of love & adventure. They shared a love for dogs, gardening & traveling to Alaska & Mexico. Carleta has always been an active person in all of Jack's children's lives. Jack is survived by his Wife Carleta, Sisters: Mary & Martha, Children: Connie, Cathy (Bill) & John (Jennifer), Grandchildren-Katie, April, Michael, Jake, Cassie, Scott, Kara, Laura, Alyssa, Quincey, Sydney, Kailey, Wiley & 8 Great Grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by Ann Ballantyne, Carl Ballantyne, David Ballantyne, Blake Warner and Mike Henderson. Private services/Contributions: Alexander Cohen Hospice House Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved