John Douglas Casey

Feb. 1957 ~ Mar. 2019

John Douglas Casey passed away Sunday 17 March 2019 at the age of 62.

Born 21 February 1957 in Merced, John lived in Stanislaus County from 6 months to 62 years. Graduating Turlock High School in 1975, John went on to travel 48 states as a truck driver in the moving industry. Meeting his first wife Monica at a CSUS college event, they married and had three children: David (Annie), Emily (Mike), Michelle (Ben). John was also a grandfather to Isabella, 10; Wyatt, 10; Aryanna, 4; and a fourth grandchild due in May. He was loved till the end by his second wife, Dee Casey.

John was very active in his children's lives and their extracurricular activities. He was a leader in his son's Boy Scout Troop 21. John coached and refereed while his daughter Emily played for Turlock Tornados travelling soccer team. John was a wonderful father, husband and impacted the community in Turlock greatly in the past 60+ years. He will be missed dearly.

John was raised in an Irish family surviving childhood with seven siblings. Kaye and Doug Hanson of Hermet, CA; Jackie Crutchfueld of Turlock, CA; James and Kathy Casey of Ceres, CA; Judy and Allen

Preceded in death by his father Jay B Sr., his mother Louise and brothers Jerry Lee and Joe.

"Live long, and prosper." – Spock

A celebration of life service will be held at Allen Event Center 239 N Broadway in Turlock on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00p.m.

Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





247 N Broadway

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 634-5829 Funeral Home Details

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close