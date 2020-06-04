John Warren CottonJuly 1, 1927 - May 23, 2020John (Jack) Warren Cotton was born in San Benito, Texas, on July 1, 1927. He passed, from this Earth, at the age of 93, on May 23, 2020. Jack Cotton was raised in Empire California, and grew up, living across the street, from his future wife, Loy Beth Baumann. Jack and Loy Beth were married for 68 years. Jack joined the U.S. Navy, in 1945, and served as a diesel mechanic, on board the U.S.S. O'Brien. He also carried the distinction of being designated an "Atomic Veteran", having served as a test subject, during America's early nuclear testing programs.As a young man, Jack worked for his wife's family, at a business they owned, the Empire Grocery. After returning home, from the Service, he worked for the local Chrysler dealership, as a mechanic, and spent the remaining 25 years, before his retirement, working as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic, for Stanislaus County.Jack built and raced stock cars in the early 1950's, giving it up, after his children were born. As a father to Steve, he built go-karts that he and Steve raced. The family took many vacations together, enjoying camping trips in the desert, dirt-bike riding, and boating at California reservoirs; he was always willing to pull the water skiers behind the boat.After retirement, his new hobby became building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and gliders. He won numerous awards, and was a member of the Modesto RC club for many years. He was an avid NASCAR racing fan, and also enjoyed Pro (Big Time) wrestling.His wife, Loy Beth passed away November 19, 2018. John is survived by his daughter Debra Lee Cotton Goff (Robert) and his son, Stephen Cotton (Billie), Granddaughters Stephanie Cotton (Calvin Lown), and Annie Cotton King (Kevin).A private internment, will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Hospice will be appreciated.