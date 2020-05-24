John CuynoFeb. 15, 1945 - May 17, 2020John Cuyno, a resident of the Hilmar/Delhi communities for over 15 years, was born in Lodi, CA on February 15, 1945 to Simplicio and Eleanor Cuyno. He graduated in 1965 from Modesto High. A hardworking man, he worked in the agricultural field for 40 years, performing many different jobs.John was an avid fan of the 49'ers, the Golden State Warriors, and the Giants, never missing a game. He loved detailing cars, working outdoors, playing pool, and often enjoyed going to the casinos and playing poker. The thing he loved most was his wife of 46 years, Sharon Cuyno; Oh, and I can't forget to mention his K9 companions, Butch and Dimond, who they considered their children.After a courageous battle with prostate cancer, John passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17th. He was 76 years old.John is survived by his wife, Sharon Cuyno; his twin brother, Peter (Liz) Cuyno; and his brothers, Rudy (Lidia) Cuyno and Bobby (Theresa) Cuyno. He also leaves behind his sisters, Rachel Eliab and Rose Morales, as well as many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Simplicio and Eleanor, and his brothers, David, Jim and Sergio Cuyno.Private services were held for John's family. If you would like to pay your respects, John was placed in the Guardian Angel Columbarium at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.