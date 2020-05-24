John D'Angelo
1924 - 2020
John F. D'Angelo
July 30, 1924 - May 17, 2020
John F. D'Angelo passed away peaceful on May 17, 2020, at the age of 95.
"Papa" leaves behind sons John "Anthony" and Michael D'Angelo, granddaughter Shanon Cooling (Ryan), greatgrandchildren Madysn, Jacob, and Hailey, stephchildren Scott Ball (Mia) and Stephanie Hankins (Kevin), stepgrandchildren Ciera, Blaine, Bailey, Toni, and Jake.
Papa was proceeded in death by parents Antonio and Joanna, sisters Inez, Mary, and Josie, and his wife of 41 years, Susan D'Angelo.
Papa served his country proudly during World War II as a gunner on a B-26 Marauder in support of General Patton's push into Germany. He engaged in 25 missions over France as the youngest member of his crew. One of his favorite memories was being able to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with son Anthony, also a US war veteran.
Papa will be remembered for his pasta and other Italian dishes, card playing with friends and family, and hosting fun events for all. He was always good humored, loving, and attentative.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on May 24, 2020.
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
May 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
May 23, 2020
