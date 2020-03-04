Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Allen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 910 E. North St. Manteca , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Edward Allen

January 24, 1921 - February 28, 2020

John Edward Allen, age 99, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Stockton California at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Born in Modesto, California on January 24, 1921, he lived in that community through his early 20s, graduating from Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College. Mr. Allen was a student of Prof. Mancini and played the clarinet in the Modesto Boy's Band that marched in the opening of the Golden Gate and the SF-Bay Bridges in the 1930s. Mr. Allen was recognized at a summer concert of the Mo Band in Graceada Park this past summer as being one of the oldest surviving members of the band.

Shortly after the start of World War II, Mr. Allen married his sweetheart Eloise P. Petterson of Modesto and they moved to Alameda where he became a navigator for United Airlines flying under the Military Transport Command throughout the Pacific. He made over 105 flights from San Francisco to air bases outside Honolulu when those flights took 12-13 hours one way. He flew troops, supplies, dignitaries and the wounded throughout the Pacific during his service. Places like Johnson Island, Guadalcanal, Kwajalein, Tarawa, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Port Moresby, American Samoa and Guam were on his map of places flown ending with the flying of occupation troops into Japan following its surrender in 1945.

John and his wife, Eloise, began their family during and shortly after the war with the addition of daughters Sandra and Susan. After leaving his military assignment, Mr. Allen worked for the Bank of America. The family lived in San Lorenzo before moving back to Stockton and the Central Valley in 1952 for employment with Harold W. Thompson's Floor Covering. He later became part owner of that business with partner Charles Griffith for more than 40 years. Allen was active in the community through the Kiwanis Club, First Congregational Church, and served on the Board of Plymouth Square retirement community. Through his work in the floor covering industry he served on regional pension boards, was a member of the World Floor Covering Association where he served as its President in 1993-94, and was a board member for a number of years.

John and his wife, Eloise, were married for almost 60 years before her death in 2002. He loved his family, with daughters Sandra (Mark

Traveling was special to John especially to Hawaii. He loved golf and was a member of the Dawn Patrol at Elkhorn Golf Club. In his earlier years he loved to fly fish, camp, attend plays and concerts, and enjoyed the art of painting. A member of the Native Sons of the Golden West for over 70 years, Mr. Allen, was proud of his California heritage which included a family member, James Chenowith Lamon, who is considered the first pioneer to winter-over in Yosemite and who planted apple orchards that still exist at Yosemite today.

John was a wonderful storyteller who could captivate any audience with tales of his adventures. A friend to all, he was dearly loved and will truly be missed.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of John Allen will be held at St. Paul's UMC in Manteca on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Mr. Allen's honor and memory can be made to a ; St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 910 E. North St. Manteca 95336; or the Lahui'okalani Congregational Church, 3654 Lower Honoapi'ilani Rd., Honokowai, Maui, HI. or O'Connor Woods Memorial Fund, 3500 Wagner Heights Rd., Stockton, 95209.

www.cvobituaries.com



John Edward AllenJanuary 24, 1921 - February 28, 2020John Edward Allen, age 99, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Stockton California at St. Joseph's Hospital.Born in Modesto, California on January 24, 1921, he lived in that community through his early 20s, graduating from Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College. Mr. Allen was a student of Prof. Mancini and played the clarinet in the Modesto Boy's Band that marched in the opening of the Golden Gate and the SF-Bay Bridges in the 1930s. Mr. Allen was recognized at a summer concert of the Mo Band in Graceada Park this past summer as being one of the oldest surviving members of the band.Shortly after the start of World War II, Mr. Allen married his sweetheart Eloise P. Petterson of Modesto and they moved to Alameda where he became a navigator for United Airlines flying under the Military Transport Command throughout the Pacific. He made over 105 flights from San Francisco to air bases outside Honolulu when those flights took 12-13 hours one way. He flew troops, supplies, dignitaries and the wounded throughout the Pacific during his service. Places like Johnson Island, Guadalcanal, Kwajalein, Tarawa, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Port Moresby, American Samoa and Guam were on his map of places flown ending with the flying of occupation troops into Japan following its surrender in 1945.John and his wife, Eloise, began their family during and shortly after the war with the addition of daughters Sandra and Susan. After leaving his military assignment, Mr. Allen worked for the Bank of America. The family lived in San Lorenzo before moving back to Stockton and the Central Valley in 1952 for employment with Harold W. Thompson's Floor Covering. He later became part owner of that business with partner Charles Griffith for more than 40 years. Allen was active in the community through the Kiwanis Club, First Congregational Church, and served on the Board of Plymouth Square retirement community. Through his work in the floor covering industry he served on regional pension boards, was a member of the World Floor Covering Association where he served as its President in 1993-94, and was a board member for a number of years.John and his wife, Eloise, were married for almost 60 years before her death in 2002. He loved his family, with daughters Sandra (Mark Smith ) and Susan (Kit Oase) he has seen his family grow to include 5 grandchildren—Pamela Graham (Frank) of Stockton, Jeremy Oase (Erin) of Sacramento, Jennifer Williams (Jeff) of Roseville, Kristine Guth (Dave) of Diamond Springs, and Kathryn Smith (Dave) of Boise, ID. He is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Mr. Allen is survived by his brother Robert and his wife, Ruby of League City, Texas. He had 9 nieces and nephews, 7 of whom are surviving.Traveling was special to John especially to Hawaii. He loved golf and was a member of the Dawn Patrol at Elkhorn Golf Club. In his earlier years he loved to fly fish, camp, attend plays and concerts, and enjoyed the art of painting. A member of the Native Sons of the Golden West for over 70 years, Mr. Allen, was proud of his California heritage which included a family member, James Chenowith Lamon, who is considered the first pioneer to winter-over in Yosemite and who planted apple orchards that still exist at Yosemite today.John was a wonderful storyteller who could captivate any audience with tales of his adventures. A friend to all, he was dearly loved and will truly be missed.A memorial service to celebrate the life of John Allen will be held at St. Paul's UMC in Manteca on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Mr. Allen's honor and memory can be made to a ; St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 910 E. North St. Manteca 95336; or the Lahui'okalani Congregational Church, 3654 Lower Honoapi'ilani Rd., Honokowai, Maui, HI. or O'Connor Woods Memorial Fund, 3500 Wagner Heights Rd., Stockton, 95209. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations