John (Jack) Ford

It is in great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father John (Jack) Ford. He was born in Santa Cruz, CA on July 26, 1934 to John and Leona Ford. He went to heaven on March 10, 2019. He was 84 years young. He was an active member of the community and will be greatly missed by all.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Abrelia (April) Ford, two daughters, Yvonne Rene' Ford, Sandy Radabaugh, 2 grandsons, Justin Radabaugh, Jonathan Withrow, 1 granddaughter Alysha Abel, five great grandkids, Ryder, Ty, Layton, Tatum, and Ava.

The funeral will be at Lakewood Riverside Chapel on March 21 at 11:00. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 P.M. March 20.

