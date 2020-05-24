John Galante
1929 - 2020
John Vaz Galante
Mar 30, 1929 - May 16, 2020
John Vaz Galante, 91 of Gustine passed away Saturday, May 16th at his residence surrounded by his four daughters.
Mr. Galante was born in Terceira, Azores and was a resident of Gustine for 61 years. He became an American Citizen in June 1964 and was a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America, The Gustine Historical Society, past Secretary of the Gustine Pentecost Society, past Director of Our Lady of Miracles and past member of the Filarmonica Nova Artista Tracy Band. He was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and worked for the City of Gustine for 22 years. He enjoyed woodworking, music, Naval History, cooking, gardening and traveling.
Mr. Galante is survived by his children, Linda (Rory) Moore of Los Banos, Lynnette (Willy) Delgado of Newman, Tina (Marcus) Lema of Turlock and Eileen (Clarence) Ingram of Gustine; brothers, Antonio Galante of Hilmar and Frank Galante of Toronto, Canada; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn and brother, Joe Galante.
Due to current restrictions services are private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322; The Gustine Historical Society, 803 Laurel Avenue Gustine, CA 95322 or Satellite Healthcare, Inc. made in the name of John Galante (or Galante family) and mailed to: c/o Turlock Dialysis Clinic, 1729 N. Olive Ave, Suite 9, Turlock, CA 95382.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 24, 2020.
