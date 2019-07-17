John Grooms (1930 - 2019)
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
John B. Grooms
Jun 23, 1930 - Jul 11, 2019
John passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with his family by his side, at the age of 89. He is retired from Proctor & Gamble and was a member of an RC Airplane Club where he enjoyed flying his planes.
He is survived by Naomi Huffer, his longtime companion and wife; his son Philip Grooms; his extended family, sons Keith, Terry and Brad Huffer, 2 nephews Arland and Danny Grooms and 8 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 20, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 17, 2019
