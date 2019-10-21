Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blue Oaks Cremation & Burial Services 300 Harding Boulevard Roseville , CA 95678 (916)-787-6257 Send Flowers Obituary



September 5, 1944 - September 30, 2019

Dr. John R. Harding passed away at his home in Auburn, CA on September 30, 2019, after a recent illness. He was the son of Nancy Harding and Modesto Bee Business Manager James Harding. Dr. Harding was a 1962 graduate of Downey High School. He excelled in school as an adolescent, and later attended Bowdoin College in Maine and Stanford University for his undergraduate degree. He completed his medical degree and residency in orthopedic surgery at Stanford University. Prior to his residency, Dr. Harding was engaged in general medical practice at Truckee Tahoe Medical Group in Truckee. After completing his orthopedic residency, he served two years on the Stanford Orthopedic Department faculty. During 1980, Dr. Harding joined Roseville Orthopedic Group where he treated patients until 2016. During that time he was involved in sport's medicine and served as physician during high school football games, as well as the Summer training camp for the San Francisco 49ers at Sierra College in Rocklin. Dr. Harding was loved by his patients and known for his willingness to spend time with them to thoroughly undeerstand their ailments. He was respected in the medical community for his incredible skill as a physician and his genuine concern and interest in peoples' lives. Dr. Harding will be remembered for his exhuberant personality and enthusiasm toward friends, family, and people in his community. Dr. Harding's life-long passions were mountaineering, skiing, and photography both locally and in the European Alps. Maintaining residences in both Truckee and Auburn, allowed him to also spend time cycling, hiking and backpacking in the mountains he loved. Dr. Harding was a dedicated father to his daughter, Lisa. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia, and daughter Lisa and her family. Private memorial services will occur November 2nd.,

