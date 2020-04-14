Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Hogg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" William Hogg

June 29, 1933 - March 26, 2020

John "Jack" William Hogg passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Jack resided in Oakdale, California until recently moving to a Memory Care facility in Oakdale.

Jack was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 29, 1933 to Monte and Mary Hogg (Buerer). He served four years in the US Navy, married the love of his life, Elaine, and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He retired from Underwriters Laboratories after 26 years in 1991. During his employment with UL, Jack and Elaine traveled many times to the Orient and Europe for his job. In 1990, Jack and Elaine moved to Hong Kong for nine months while he opened electrical test facilities in Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan.

Jack was an avid runner until the age of 70, which at that time he took up walking seven miles a day until his disease no longer allowed him the pleasure of this. He always had his sidekick, Cassie (his beloved dog) with him. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, having analytical conversations, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his wife of 62½ years, Elaine Mae Hogg (Schaefer), his daughter, Heather Mae Kenney and son-in-love, Valliant Webster Kenney III. He is also survived by his granddaughter Merinda Mae Bratton (husband, Jesse James Bratton) and his great-grandchildren, Mirabella Mae Bratton (7 yrs. old), Corvin James Bratton (5 yrs. old), Thorin Jack Bratton (2½ yrs. old), and Gavin Gunnar Bratton (9 mos. old). He is also survived by a sister, Janice (Hogg) Hickey (Elmer), a brother, Patrick Hogg (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters and two brothers.

He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, however we find peace in knowing that because we all have a personal relationship with Jesus, we will meet again in Heaven.

A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Jack's memory to the .

