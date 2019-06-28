Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady Miracles Catholic Church 370 Linden Ave Gustine , CA View Map Burial Following Services Hills Ferry Cemetery 1334 W. Stuhr Rd. Newman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Menezes, Jr.

April 2, 1970 - June 13, 2019

With heavy hearts we lost John on Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the ranch he grew up on, located in Los Banos, California.

John Loved Life…

- Loved his family – his beautiful wife Shannon of 23 years, his children Paige, Tess, and John III.

- Loved his mother, his sisters & brothers and his many nieces & nephews.

- Loved his friends – his friends were his family.

- Loved to talk – he could talk about anything with anyone.

- Loved to laugh – contagiously with twinkling eyes.

- Loved playing cards - which he did most nights with his wife.

- Loved road trips – always open for a new adventure.

- Loved music – new to old country, rock & roll and his favorite, Kid Rock.

- Loved to hunt – somewhere far in the middle of nowhere.

- Loved to fish – especially trout and finding that lucky stream.

- Loved dancing – in the kitchen with his wife.

- Loved to build – there was nothing he could not bring to life.

- Loved Oak Pine Ranch – his happy place and where he spent so many of his days.

- Loved movies – old westerns…all movies really.

- Loved his popcorn, seeds and Snickers!

- Loved going to the coast – loved the ocean breeze and watching the waves roll in.

- Loved his hometown – and all the people in it.

- Loved farming – where he could make something hopeless look like a million bucks.

- Loved their land – it was his heritage, where he put his heart and soul into making a wonderful life for his family. It was those same traditions that he loved to share with his wife and children.

"He is now smiling down on us while he hunts and fishes his way through heaven".



John was preceded in death by his father, John J. Menezes Sr. John is survived by his wife Shannon, children Paige Menezes, Tess Menezes and John Menezes III. His mother, Dorothy Menezes, Los Banos, CA; brothers and sisters; Patrick & Irene Menezes, Chowchilla, CA; Diane & Anthony Neves, Los Banos, CA; Katherine & Michael Crinklaw, Newman, CA; Carol & Maurice Etcheverry, Los Banos, CA; Sally & Dominic "Nick" Carlucci, Los Banos, CA; Lisa & Robert Walsh, Gustine, CA; and many nieces & nephews who he loved dearly.

John's Rosary and Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady Miracles Catholic Church, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA. Immediately following mass, John will be laid to rest at Hills Ferry Cemetery, 1334 W. Stuhr Rd., Newman CA.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Valley Children's Hospital, Attn: Foundation, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636.

www.cvobituaries.com



