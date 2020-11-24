John J. MorrellJune 24, 1926 - October 9, 2020Sonoma, California - John James Morrell, 94, passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on October 9th, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born in Tooele, Utah on June 24, 1926 to Antonetta and Vincent Morrell, one of eight children. During WWII at the age of 18, John joined the Air Force as a tail gunner. After the war, John returned home and fell in love with his wife Joan. They were married on August 9th, 1947, starting their family while John attended college at Utah State.With a teaching credential in hand, John and his young family moved from Tooele to Escalon where he taught 8th grade in the Escalon School District. Across his career, John taught multiple generations of Escalon children and loved every minute of it.He provided leadership in school, civic, athletic and religious organizations over his time in Escalon making many lifelong friends. John was a dedicated volunteer over his lifetime and truly enjoyed helping others. In retirement, John and Joan traveled all over the world and continued to pursue their love of fishing, camping and the outdoors with family and friends.John was preceded in death by his beloved son, William Morrell and cherished grandchildren Darby Morrisroe and Alexander Trussell. John is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Joan, brother Phillip Morrell, children Connie Morrisroe (Bill), Susan Nieuwenhuijs (Paul), Douglas Morrell, Carol Trussell (Brian), Mary Reniker (Matt) and Brian Morrell (Todd), grandchildren Jamie Clayton (Paul), Sara Nieuwenhuijs (Jeremy), Erin Nieuwenhuijs (Reid), Spencer Trussell, Ben Reniker (Jessica), Kristin Lewis (Jacob) and Derek Reniker, great-grandchildren Charlotte Clayton, Lily Clayton, Wyatt Lewis and Allen Lewis as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to thank John's caretaker, Carolina Moreno and the Hospice of Petaluma for their caring assistance. Due to Covid considerations services will be private.