John J Silveria

January 4, 1942 - November 20, 2020

Denair, California - John was able to say goodbye and spend quality time with family and friends before cancer took him from us, time he truly treasured. John was a remarkable man who could fabricate, replicate and improve upon almost anything using his ingenuity, attention to detail and experience. His media included metal, wood, plastic and everything in between. If it broke, he could fix it. If he couldn't fix it, he could make a new one. He retired as a machinist at Tri-Valley Growers in 1997 and became a full time almond farmer, working in the field and in his shop until he was physically unable to. He was proud of his Portuguese heritage and enjoyed telling people about his lineage from the Azores Islands. He was a good friend to those who knew him, loyal and hardworking, he would always answer a call for assistance or to help solve a problem.

John was an active member of the Stanislaus County Coin Club and would readily share his knowledge, expertise and passion with anyone and everyone who would ask about numismatics. He was also an avid scuba and free diver in his younger years and was a member of the Stanislaus County Finmen Dive Club. Where he recounted multiple run-ins with fish too large to spear and all the Abalone that got away.

John leaves his wife of 23 years Bonnie Silveria; daughter Sherry Day (Dan); his sons John Silveria II (Brie) and Adam Gerhart (Kristine); seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, sister Alberta Schaufel and numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved and cared about deeply. He was predeceased by his father Manual Silveria, mother Rose Cabral, four brothers and four sisters.

Thank you to all of the wonderful friends who visited John, brought food and helped with his care. You all truly made a difficult time more bearable. John was truly touched by the outpouring of love, gratitude and support after his diagnosis.

Also, the family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their wonderful care and assistance.

A celebration of John's life will be held when COVID restrictions are reduced in order for all of his friends and family to attend.





