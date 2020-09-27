I worked with john at the department of ag. It was a great pleasure knowing this kind hearted man. I have great memories of him, and working with him and elzo out in the field, on under cover buys, at stores making sure customers didn't get over charged, since I would be the buyer, times we would catch some. I will miss john, since he was big part of my at the ag office, he will never be forgotten. Luv bertie

Bertha Castillo

Friend