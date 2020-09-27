John Klink
August 29, 1934 - September. 19, 2020
JOHN KLINK, 86, passed away Sat., Sep. 19th. John was born in Santa Maria, CA. His father moved the family to Arroyo Grande, Eureka, Eugene, and Hanford before settling in Modesto in 1942. John attended Lincoln and Washington Elementary Schools during WW2, and graduated from Modesto High in 1953. In 1955, he graduated from MJC with a degree in Agriculture, and joined the Army. Serving as an MP, John was stationed at Fort Ord, SF Presidio, Ft. Lewis, and Eniwetok Atoll in the South Pacific, where he witnessed hydrogen bomb tests.
In 1957, John left the Army to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After a semester, he returned to Modesto, where he met Marianne Cipponeri. They married in 1958 and John went to work as a weights and measures inspector for Stanislaus County.
The Klinks bought a walnut orchard, where they built a home and raised four boys. John coached baseball and soccer, and for 13 years rode an old Schwinn 3-speed seven miles to work each day. A lover of nature and the great outdoors, John took his family on annual vacations and backpack trips, and had a cabin in the woods.
John retired from the County in 1991, and went on tours and cruises with Marianne all over the world. They also traveled by RV throughout the US and Canada, and served as campground hosts for five summers at Honeyman State Park in Oregon. In 2018, they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
John is survived by Marianne; sister, Carol Putler; sisters-in-law Louise Rhodes, Nancy Nunes (Carl), and Sam Cipponeri; sons Jeff (Debra), Andy, and Paul (Janice); daughter-in-law Gloria; grandchildren Allison, Johnny, Nicholas and Sierra; great-grandchildren Sophia, James, Emmitt and Letti; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends far and wide. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Doris Klink, in-laws Peter and Lena Cipponeri, son John Peter Klink, brothers-in-law Ray Putler and Joe Cipponeri. Donations in memory of John Klink may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, or www.hospiceheart.org
CELEBRATION OF LIFE OF JOHN KLINK: Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry, Saturday, October 24, 5 pm. www.cvobituaries.com