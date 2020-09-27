1/1
John Klink
1934 - 2020
JOHN KLINK, 86, passed away Sat., Sep. 19th. John was born in Santa Maria, CA. His father moved the family to Arroyo Grande, Eureka, Eugene, and Hanford before settling in Modesto in 1942. John attended Lincoln and Washington Elementary Schools during WW2, and graduated from Modesto High in 1953. In 1955, he graduated from MJC with a degree in Agriculture, and joined the Army. Serving as an MP, John was stationed at Fort Ord, SF Presidio, Ft. Lewis, and Eniwetok Atoll in the South Pacific, where he witnessed hydrogen bomb tests.
In 1957, John left the Army to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After a semester, he returned to Modesto, where he met Marianne Cipponeri. They married in 1958 and John went to work as a weights and measures inspector for Stanislaus County.
The Klinks bought a walnut orchard, where they built a home and raised four boys. John coached baseball and soccer, and for 13 years rode an old Schwinn 3-speed seven miles to work each day. A lover of nature and the great outdoors, John took his family on annual vacations and backpack trips, and had a cabin in the woods.
John retired from the County in 1991, and went on tours and cruises with Marianne all over the world. They also traveled by RV throughout the US and Canada, and served as campground hosts for five summers at Honeyman State Park in Oregon. In 2018, they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
John is survived by Marianne; sister, Carol Putler; sisters-in-law Louise Rhodes, Nancy Nunes (Carl), and Sam Cipponeri; sons Jeff (Debra), Andy, and Paul (Janice); daughter-in-law Gloria; grandchildren Allison, Johnny, Nicholas and Sierra; great-grandchildren Sophia, James, Emmitt and Letti; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends far and wide. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Doris Klink, in-laws Peter and Lena Cipponeri, son John Peter Klink, brothers-in-law Ray Putler and Joe Cipponeri. Donations in memory of John Klink may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, or www.hospiceheart.org.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE OF JOHN KLINK: Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry, Saturday, October 24, 5 pm.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Seasons Event Center
September 26, 2020
I worked with john at the department of ag. It was a great pleasure knowing this kind hearted man. I have great memories of him, and working with him and elzo out in the field, on under cover buys, at stores making sure customers didn't get over charged, since I would be the buyer, times we would catch some. I will miss john, since he was big part of my at the ag office, he will never be forgotten. Luv bertie
Bertha Castillo
Friend
