John Nelson
1960 - 2020
John Wayne Nelson
October 2, 1960 - October 2, 2020
John Wayne Nelson passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:55pm. Born and raised in Oakdale, CA, on October 2, 1960, he passed on the night of his sixtieth birthday.
John is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of twenty-two years, Camille Rene Nelson; daughters, Crystal Grishkin and husband Ryan of Modesto, Vanessa Vingrys and husband Nathan of Melbourne, Australia; brothers, his twin Tom Nelson, Mark Nelson and wife Karen; grandchildren, Caleb, Rhys, Luca, and one more to be born January 2021; sister-in law Natalie ONeal and husband John, along with a handful of nieces and nephews including Caeden and Drew. He is outlived by his mother, Carole Nelson-Green of Modesto.
John loved golfing, fishing, house boating, watching sports, fantasy football, and hosting friends and family for BBQs and drinks. He was known for his humor, positivity, analytical mind and blunt honesty.
He was a member of the Oakdale Golf & Country Club for over 15 years, winning numerous golf tournaments. He worked and dedicated his services for over 25 years to the mortgage business, co-owning a franchise of Megastar Lending with his wife in Oakdale, CA.
John will forever be missed by his family and many friends. He will be remembered for his strength and fight until the end. He will never be forgotten and will live on in the stories, memories, and hearts of the lives he touched.


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 8, 2020.
