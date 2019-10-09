John Newton Cosner
1942 - 2019
John Newton Cosner passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 27, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1942 in La Puente, Ca. He grew up in Waterford and ran track at Oakdale High School. He attended La Verne College majoring in Math and Chemistry. He taught High School for 46 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; Children, Brian, Geoffrey, Kevin, Scott; Granddaughter Katie; Greatgranddaughter Sophia; Greatgrandson, Jordon Jr., Sisters: Edith, Marie, Ruth, Rachel, Brothers; Steven, Kenneth.
Memorial service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00p.m. Church of the Brethren 2301 Woodland Avenue
In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be sent to: michaeljfox.org; Modesto Parkinson Support Group c/o Paul VanTress 1844 Scenic Dr. #238 Modesto, 95355 Inter-Faith Ministries 120 Kerr Ave. Modesto, 95351; Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave. Modesto, 95358
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019