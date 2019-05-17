Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nunes. View Sign Service Information St Patrick's Church 19399 E Ca-120 Ripon, CA 95366 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 120 in Ripon View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Patrick Nunes

Dec 20, 1936 ~ May 10, 2019

Our beloved father, John Patrick Nunes, passed away on May 10, 2019 peacefully at his home at the age of 82. John was born in Byron, California on December 20, 1936, the first born of John Nunes Sr. and Mary Nunes. He had three siblings after him: Ed, Mary and Eleanor. He attended rural schools, graduating from Escalon High School in 1955.

He married Louise Marshall and soon after had his first daughter, Cindy. He later met and married Mary Goularte on February 16, 1963 and raised four children together: John, Jacqueline, Jeff, and Jason.

John loved dairying. He was a dairyman and farmer for all of his life. John's father died when he was three years old, but his family, especially his grandfather and uncle, taught him a strong work ethic. After their passing, John grew the family dairy and eventually moved it to Idaho, where he's lived the past 23 years.

John was involved with his Catholic parish of St. Patrick's in Escalon, when he was a young man, joining the YMI. He was also involved in the Portuguese communities. He loved the fiestas and was president for the celebrations twice in California and once in Idaho.

John is preceded in death by his parents.

He is loved and cherished by all his family, including 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 19399 CA-120 in Ripon, followed by burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 17871 Carrolton Road in Escalon.

For condolences to John's family, please visit his online guestbook at

www.cvobituaries.com



John Patrick NunesDec 20, 1936 ~ May 10, 2019Our beloved father, John Patrick Nunes, passed away on May 10, 2019 peacefully at his home at the age of 82. John was born in Byron, California on December 20, 1936, the first born of John Nunes Sr. and Mary Nunes. He had three siblings after him: Ed, Mary and Eleanor. He attended rural schools, graduating from Escalon High School in 1955.He married Louise Marshall and soon after had his first daughter, Cindy. He later met and married Mary Goularte on February 16, 1963 and raised four children together: John, Jacqueline, Jeff, and Jason.John loved dairying. He was a dairyman and farmer for all of his life. John's father died when he was three years old, but his family, especially his grandfather and uncle, taught him a strong work ethic. After their passing, John grew the family dairy and eventually moved it to Idaho, where he's lived the past 23 years.John was involved with his Catholic parish of St. Patrick's in Escalon, when he was a young man, joining the YMI. He was also involved in the Portuguese communities. He loved the fiestas and was president for the celebrations twice in California and once in Idaho.John is preceded in death by his parents.He is loved and cherished by all his family, including 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 19399 CA-120 in Ripon, followed by burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 17871 Carrolton Road in Escalon.For condolences to John's family, please visit his online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com Published in the Modesto Bee on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close