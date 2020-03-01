John C Palmer
Feb 8, 1956 - Feb 24, 2020
John was born to the loving parents of Carl and Patty Palmer in Redding, Ca. John will truly be missed by his father Carl, wife Janet, daughter Jennifer, sons Justin and Jordan, brother Sam, sisters Lisa and Cindy, as well as his five grandchildren and many other loved ones. John was preceded in death by his mother Patty Palmer and son Jeremy Palmer.
Memorial Services will be held March 7, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1111 East A Street, Oakdale, Ca 95361. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:15AM followed by a church service at 10:30AM. Graveside service and Memorial Luncheon to immediately follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020