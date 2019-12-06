John D. Ray
December 15, 1934 - December 3, 2019
John D. Ray passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 3, 2019, at 84 years of age. He was born on December 15, 1934, near Kingsburg, California, to John P. "Phine" Ray and Lillie Holland Ray. John grew up in Modesto, enlisting in the US Navy in 1951, and becoming an Optician. In 1955, on a blind date, John met Donna Hardin and they married 20 days later. Married over 64 years, they had 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
John's years in the Navy led him and Donna around the world, including Hawaii, the Philippines, Cuba, and Okinawa, as well as back and forth across the United States. He retired in 1972, settling in California and continuing to work as an Optician, before opening up a video store in Ceres in 1985, retiring fully in 1999.
John was an avid card player (pinochle was his favorite), and he loved playing cribbage and dominoes, all skills he honed during his time on ship. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening as well. He loved the Oakland Raiders of the 1970's above any other sports team.
John was predeceased by his parents, a sister and a brother, and his son Russell. He is survived by his wife Donna, sons Charles (Linda) and Scott, and daughter Peggy (Dale), as well as his very well-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, to whom he was their beloved "Uncle Johnnie."
A memorial service will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto, on Monday, December 9, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2019