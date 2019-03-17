Obituary Guest Book View Sign



September 2, 1947- March 9, 2019

#1 Dad

John A. Sawtelle, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home in Waterford, CA. He was born on September 2, 1947 in Oakdale to John and Gertrude (Garcia) Sawtelle.



He leaves his partner in life, best friend, and wife of 40 years, Valerie (Littlepage) Sawtelle; daughter, Michelle Johnson (husband, Gary Johnson); son, John Sawtelle (wife, Whitney Sawtelle); daughter, Sabrina Kimberling (husband, Ronald Kimberling); daughter, Erica Thompson (husband, Danny Thompson); and daughter, Monica Baker (husband, Jon Baker); his beloved grandchildren Leather (Leonard), Danielle (Austin), Katie, Holden, Asher, Noah, Ethan, Gabriel, Jacob, Nycole, John, and Jema-Lei; and his treasured great-grandchildren Peyton, Tenley, and Adrien. He is preceded in death by his parents and his cherished grandson Jared.



John was a hard worker and retired from Silgan Containers after 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed working in the garden, playing cards, and visiting his family. He loved nothing more than being a "Papa". His family will love him forever and ever with all of their hearts.





