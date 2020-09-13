1/1
John Silveira
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Louis Silveira
Nov. 8, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2020
John was born on November 8, 1934 in Turlock, CA and passed away on September 6, 2020 in Modesto, CA.
John is survived by his sons Mike Silveira and wife Vicki of Placerville, John Silveira Jr. and wife Julia of Ceres, Bret Silveira of Ceres, Vincent Silveira and wife Shelley of Covington, WA along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
John was a hardworking meat cutter/butcher of over 40 years at Lucky's, New Deal Markets, Jumbo Market, Richland Markets, Dairyland Market and Turlock Meat & Cold Storage.
John loved to dance and hosted parties and family gatherings for friends and family and he always loved messing around with his grandchildren. He truly had a heart of gold and would always help those in need.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is assisting with the final arrangements. Planned services are as follows: Visitation, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, Ceres Chapel, 2561 5th Street., Ceres, CA 95307; Funeral Service: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 8471 Cypress Street, Hilmar, CA 95324.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, Ceres Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved