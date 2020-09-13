John Louis SilveiraNov. 8, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2020John was born on November 8, 1934 in Turlock, CA and passed away on September 6, 2020 in Modesto, CA.John is survived by his sons Mike Silveira and wife Vicki of Placerville, John Silveira Jr. and wife Julia of Ceres, Bret Silveira of Ceres, Vincent Silveira and wife Shelley of Covington, WA along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.John was a hardworking meat cutter/butcher of over 40 years at Lucky's, New Deal Markets, Jumbo Market, Richland Markets, Dairyland Market and Turlock Meat & Cold Storage.John loved to dance and hosted parties and family gatherings for friends and family and he always loved messing around with his grandchildren. He truly had a heart of gold and would always help those in need.Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is assisting with the final arrangements. Planned services are as follows: Visitation, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, Ceres Chapel, 2561 5th Street., Ceres, CA 95307; Funeral Service: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 8471 Cypress Street, Hilmar, CA 95324.