John Wade StackNovember 19, 1944 - October 26, 2020John Wade Stack was born to Anthony and June Stack on November 19th, 1944, in West Virginia. He passed away on October 26th, 2020.In John's first year of life, he moved with his parents to Hickman, CA, followed by Empire, CA. There, he had the joy of growing up on a walnut orchard where he not only created fond childhood memories, but strengthened and formed the basis of his character. John attended Downey High School, where he played first base on the varsity baseball team. He graduated in 1963, and became a City Planner for Modesto, CA for 35 years. He and his wife Kathy built a home together and raised their two children in Oakdale, CA. In addition to his successful career, John was a craftsman and loved to work with his hands. He enjoyed restoring classic Mopars, and you could find him out during Modesto's Annual Graffiti night revving an engine.When John's children became active in music and performing arts, he shifted his impeccable skillset and creativity toward building props and equipment for the Riverbank High School Marching Band, where he also served as the band booster president through 1995. That was just the beginning, as John continued to build for and support countless performing arts organizations that his children continued to take part in and eventually teach or create for.In the 90's John spent several years carpooling his son and a suburban full of other young performers, multiple times a week from Riverbank, Ca, to the Bay Area, so they could participate in The Santa Clara Vanguard Drum & Bugle Corps. In recent years, John took pride in helping his son build props for The Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps, and he was an avid fan of both organizations.John loved to go on drives with his wife Kathy, and they would take trips together to some of their favorite places, like, Disneyland, Pajaro Dunes, and Las Vegas to enjoy time with their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters.John was a quiet, humble leader. He had the gift and skills to solve any difficult task, whether it be mechanics, or in life. Family members always looked to John for solutions.He lived an amazing life and shared his generosity, creativity and wisdom with so many. He directly influenced, inspired, supported and helped shape the lives of his children, grandchildren, and countless young performers and teachers.John is Survived by, his wife Kathy Stack, brother Robert (Susan) Stack, sister Susan (Robert) Surber. He is Father to Darren (Shavon Garcia) Stack, daughter Wendy (Paul) Juarez. He was a proud, loving Papa to Zoë, Mia, and Ivy.A memorial service for John will be held on Friday September, 6th, 2020, at 11:00am, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home; 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA.If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Shavon Garcia, by calling or texting: 209-380-1373.Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's name, to Central Valley Performing Arts Association of Modesto, CA. This is the sponsoring organization of Imbue Winterguard, in which John was very proud and helped support for many years.John's family would like to honor his legacy by continuing to support the work and dreams of young performers.Checks can be made and mailed to: CVPAA, 1725 Morning Dove Circle, Modesto, CA 95354: or, call 209-380-1373 for electronic options and any other inquiries.