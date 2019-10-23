Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stapp. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Monte Vista Chapel Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Stapp

February 10, 1939 - September 24, 2019

John M. Stapp, 80, born February 10th 1939 in Modesto, California to Opless and Mary Stapp, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 24th 2019 in San Luis Obispo, CA surrounded by his family.

John graduated from Hughson High School in Hughson, CA and went on to Shasta Junior College and then San Francisco State playing baseball at both schools. John was a 30-year educator, retiring from Downey High School in 1994. He coached several sports through the years and finished his career coaching girls' varsity basketball at Downey.

John was passionate about his faith and instilled that is his children and daily life. John was an avid outdoorsman spending many hours in the duck blind and on the slopes of the Sierra. He often packed in on horseback to the Emigrant Wilderness area for both hunting and camping. More than anything he spent time on the water fishing and accumulated a collection of fishing lures over the years. He enjoyed working with his hands and crafted unique leather items for friends and family.

John was very social. His family often remarked, "He never met a stranger." He left behind many great and long-time friends who will miss him dearly.

John Stapp was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann and is survived by his three children, Ginny (Joseph) Durante, Sarah Stapp and Garett (Amy) Stapp and six grandchildren Olivia, JT, Wyatt, Nicolas, Olive and Elias.

Private burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 2 at 11:30 outside (weather permitting) at Monte Vista Chapel in Turlock. Lunch will be provided along with a service and a time to share memories.

