John Stark
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Walter Stark
Dec 5, 1960 - April 28, 2020
John Passed away Tuesday April 28th after a long illness, he was 59. He was preceeded in death by his parents Lloyd and Eunice Stark. He is survived by brothers Kenneth and Ronald Stark, as well as Neice Robin Avery, and Nephew Daniel Stark. Internment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA. Services are private.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Please accept my condolence. May you find comfort in God who will listen to your prayer. Philipians 4:6&7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved