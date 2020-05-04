John Walter Stark
Dec 5, 1960 - April 28, 2020
John Passed away Tuesday April 28th after a long illness, he was 59. He was preceeded in death by his parents Lloyd and Eunice Stark. He is survived by brothers Kenneth and Ronald Stark, as well as Neice Robin Avery, and Nephew Daniel Stark. Internment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA. Services are private.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Modesto Bee on May 4, 2020.