1/1
John Stewart
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Marc Stewart
1973 - 2020
John Marc Stewart, 47 yrs old, of Modesto, California, was taken from his loved ones on July 9, 2020 by the coronavirus. He was born in Encino, Ca on July 4, 1973. He graduated from Canyon High School in Canyon Country, Ca. He worked as a concrete mixer driver for several years. He was a member of The Modesto Hells Angels and was a long-time member of Modesto Four Square Church where he played drums for their worship service. John had a passion for drumming, music, motorcycles, weight lifting, camping, and spending time with his two children and family.
John Stewart is survived by his daughter, Kayla Maylee Stewart of 23 yrs and son, Ryan Joseph Stewart of 18 yrs. He was a devoted and loving single father. He is also survived by his beloved mother, Kathryn Catlin Stewart, his younger brother, Steven Erik Stewart and his wife Delia Stewart and their daughter Mirabella Lee Stewart, as well as his younger sister, Andrea Stewart and her husband Joey Prinz and their two sons, Jasper Prinz and Harvey Prinz.
You may share fond memories at www.lakewoodhughson.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved