John Marc Stewart
1973 - 2020
John Marc Stewart, 47 yrs old, of Modesto, California, was taken from his loved ones on July 9, 2020 by the coronavirus. He was born in Encino, Ca on July 4, 1973. He graduated from Canyon High School in Canyon Country, Ca. He worked as a concrete mixer driver for several years. He was a member of The Modesto Hells Angels and was a long-time member of Modesto Four Square Church where he played drums for their worship service. John had a passion for drumming, music, motorcycles, weight lifting, camping, and spending time with his two children and family.
John Stewart is survived by his daughter, Kayla Maylee Stewart of 23 yrs and son, Ryan Joseph Stewart of 18 yrs. He was a devoted and loving single father. He is also survived by his beloved mother, Kathryn Catlin Stewart, his younger brother, Steven Erik Stewart and his wife Delia Stewart and their daughter Mirabella Lee Stewart, as well as his younger sister, Andrea Stewart and her husband Joey Prinz and their two sons, Jasper Prinz and Harvey Prinz.
