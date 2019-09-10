Carl "John" Tatting
February 14, 1929 - September 5, 2019
Carl "John" Tatting
FEBRUARY 14, 1929 – SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
Carl "John" Tatting, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
John was born to parents Carl and Emmy Tatting in Modesto, CA. John grew up in Modesto and earned a degree in American History at Modesto Jr. College.
He joined the Navy in 1951 where he served as a radarman "Tin Can Sailor" on the USS Porterfield (DD-682) during the Korean War for 3 ½ years. John joined the California Highway Patrol in 1955 where he served 29 years in the Southern California region, serving primarily out of the Santa Ana Office. He was highly revered and held in high esteem by those who worked for and with him. Following his retirement, John returned home to Modesto. Attending his Modesto High School 40th class reunion, John was reacquainted with his classmate Lena Van Horn (both widowed.) John and Lena have been happily married ever since. John is survived by his wife Lena Van Horn Tatting of Modesto, CA and her four sons Mike Kline, Kevin Van Horn, David Van Horn, Jeff Van Horn and their families. John is also survived by 6 daughters, Dorothy (Tatting) Slauson, Carol Tatting, Cathy (Tatting) Graf, Bonnie (Tatting) Garabedian, Donna (Tatting) Mizusawa, Leslie Tatting, and their families including 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Please send remembrances to Hospice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 10, 2019