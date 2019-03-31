Obituary Guest Book View Sign

December 19,1961 March 21,2019



John Thomas (Beazer) Tiffin, aged 57, was born in Fresno, CA to parents, Delwin and Karen Tiffin. He passed away suddenly at his home in Elk Grove, CA.

John attended school in Lindsay, CA before moving to Modesto in 1974. John graduated from Grace Davis High School and attended Modesto Junior College where he received his Associates degree.

John's love for the outdoors can be traced back to his family's cabin in Wilsonia, CA located in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He would spend full days wandering the hill side with his brother, shooting pinecones with his father's Red Ryder BB gun, exploring rock formations and panning for gold in the stream behind the house. Unfortunately they didn't have much luck finding gold, but he did find his love of the mountains.

In his 30's, John was an active member of the Modesto Junior Chamber of Commerce (the Jaycees) where he held many offices both at the local and state levels. He enjoyed doing Community Service and helping others less fortunate. It was in the Jaycees that he met Susan Leane Savage Green. They have been together for 21 years.

More recently, John was a Vigilante for E Clampus Vitus Chapter 58 where he held many positions and had great aspirations to become a leader in this organization, again doing community service and helping others.

John was in the construction industry his entire life and was always available to help friends and family with repairs and building projects. John loved being in the mountains and being with family and friends. People have said that if you met John, you were his friend. He had an unusual fondness for the Chicago Bears and the Oakland A's which his family tried to ignore but humored him as much as they could. He was also known to "have a good time" at SF Giants games with Sue, because most of the time, he knew what was good for him. He had a love for rice pudding with a cinnamon stick, and at Christmas time, seemed to always find it and was accused many times of gaming the system. He never seemed to eat the pickled fish.

John leaves Susan and her son Austin Green and Sue's sister Donna Savage. He also leaves his beloved Daughter, Emily Nicole Tiffin and the love of his life, his grand-daughter, Francesca Noelle York. Parents Delwin and Karen Tiffin and brother, Philip Tiffin, Nephew Jack Noble Tiffin and Niece Olivia Grace Tiffin, and many, many close and loving friends.

Service will be at the First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street, Modesto on Saturday, April 6 at 3:00pm. Reception will follow.



In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to:

ECV 58 Foundation

PO Box 5136

Modesto, CA 95352



419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

