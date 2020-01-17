Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNNIE FAYE BUCKNER

FEBRUARY 11, 1932 - JANUARY 6, 2020



Johnnie Fay (Faye) Hopkins Buckner, 87, of Ceres, California, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California. She was born on February 11, 1932 in Voca, Texas, the 5th of 9 children of John and Julia Webb Hopkins. Her family moved to California in the 1940's. Since 1965, she and her husband Dallas lived on their family farm that they built in Ceres, California.



Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, 1 Peter 3:4: "You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God."



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dallas W. Buckner and her son, James R. Buckner, Sr. (Beverly) and is survived by her children Dorothy Miller (Gary) of Modesto, CA; Jack C. Buckner (Jacquelyn) of Tulare, CA; and Steve W. Buckner, Sr. (Debbie) of Ceres, CA; her siblings Morris Hopkins of Selma, CA; Charles Hopkins of Livermore, CA; Marie Mefford of Modesto, CA; 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.



Please join us in celebrating her life at a closed casket memorial on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00am, Heritage Chapel, Lakewood Funeral Home, Hughson, CA. A graveside service will be held afterward at Lakewood Memorial Park. There will be a viewing, also at the Heritage Chapel, on Friday, January 17, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m.



Remembrances/donations may be sent to Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Road, Hughson, CA 95326.



