Johnny Bernardino Garcia Jr.
May 10, 1967 - December 2, 2019
Johnny passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 52. Johnny died while on the job for the City of Modesto in a wreck. He was born in Hayward, CA. to Johnny & Juanice Garcia. Johnny had 7 children, 3 stepchildren, 4 grandchildren & 5 step grandchildren.
Johnny lived most of his life in Modesto. He lived life to it's fullest. He was a man with a lot of adventure inside him. He worked for City of Modesto for 23 years in the Forestry Department and loved his job. When Johnny was young, he raced Go-Karts. He and his dad went racing every weekend. Johnny also loved Nascar & the Raiders. He had a passion for racing, so he got a bike and joined the Dysturbed Ryder Club.
Johnny was predeceased by his father Johnny. He is survived by his mom, Juanice & 2 sisters, Grayson and Kimberly. His 7 children, Tommy, Johnny, Jesseca, Myriah, Malyssa, Gabriela & LaDonna. 3 step children, Sheleeze, Erik & Miquel. 4 grandkids & 5 step grandchildren. He has numerous nieces and nephews to whom was their beloved "Uncle John".
Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home, located at 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA 95326. Visitation will take place on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Riverside Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Riverside Chapel with commital to follow. A celebration of Life is scheduled on Friday December 13, 2019 at Modesto Centre Plaza at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019