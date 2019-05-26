Guest Book View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial service 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joie Fay Hartsfield

May 13, 1934 - may 17, 2019

Joie Fay James was born in Bennington, Oklahoma on Mother's Day, May 13, 1934 to Lawton and Lessie James. The family moved to California in 1945 and settled in Oakdale. She met the love of her life, Nyland Wayne Hartsfield, at Oakdale High School. They were married May 15, 1949 and spent 62 wonderful years together before his passing in 2011.

She was devoted to her family, working tirelessly to care for anyone in need and was foster mother to over 30 children. Joie was active during her children's school years in the P.T.A. and Band Parents. She loved sharing her deep faith in God with everyone she met. Joie was involved in the ministries of her church, including singing, playing the piano, teaching Sunday School and quilting.

Joie is survived by her three children, Richard W. Hartsfield (Mona), Vicki Cooksey (Gary), and Michelle Nunn (Robert) and foster son Clifford Davidson (Sheryl). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather O'Bryan, Jeremy Cooksey, Jared Cooksey, Richie Hartsfield, Justin Nunn, Joshua Nunn and Jamie Hartsfield. Joie also leaves 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Bettie Eastman (Jim), Meldia Carr, and Maybelle Allen (Roy).

Joie was predeceased by her husband, her parents, sister Oweda James, and brothers Leon James, Cotty James and Eddie James.

Visitation will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. Franklin and Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Avenue in Modesto.

Remembrances may be made to:

Community Hospice

The Gideons



www.cvobituaries.com





Joie Fay HartsfieldMay 13, 1934 - may 17, 2019Joie Fay James was born in Bennington, Oklahoma on Mother's Day, May 13, 1934 to Lawton and Lessie James. The family moved to California in 1945 and settled in Oakdale. She met the love of her life, Nyland Wayne Hartsfield, at Oakdale High School. They were married May 15, 1949 and spent 62 wonderful years together before his passing in 2011.She was devoted to her family, working tirelessly to care for anyone in need and was foster mother to over 30 children. Joie was active during her children's school years in the P.T.A. and Band Parents. She loved sharing her deep faith in God with everyone she met. Joie was involved in the ministries of her church, including singing, playing the piano, teaching Sunday School and quilting.Joie is survived by her three children, Richard W. Hartsfield (Mona), Vicki Cooksey (Gary), and Michelle Nunn (Robert) and foster son Clifford Davidson (Sheryl). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather O'Bryan, Jeremy Cooksey, Jared Cooksey, Richie Hartsfield, Justin Nunn, Joshua Nunn and Jamie Hartsfield. Joie also leaves 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Bettie Eastman (Jim), Meldia Carr, and Maybelle Allen (Roy).Joie was predeceased by her husband, her parents, sister Oweda James, and brothers Leon James, Cotty James and Eddie James.Visitation will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. Franklin and Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Avenue in Modesto.Remembrances may be made to:Community HospiceThe Gideons Published in the Modesto Bee on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.