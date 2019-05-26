Joie Fay Hartsfield
May 13, 1934 - may 17, 2019
Joie Fay James was born in Bennington, Oklahoma on Mother's Day, May 13, 1934 to Lawton and Lessie James. The family moved to California in 1945 and settled in Oakdale. She met the love of her life, Nyland Wayne Hartsfield, at Oakdale High School. They were married May 15, 1949 and spent 62 wonderful years together before his passing in 2011.
She was devoted to her family, working tirelessly to care for anyone in need and was foster mother to over 30 children. Joie was active during her children's school years in the P.T.A. and Band Parents. She loved sharing her deep faith in God with everyone she met. Joie was involved in the ministries of her church, including singing, playing the piano, teaching Sunday School and quilting.
Joie is survived by her three children, Richard W. Hartsfield (Mona), Vicki Cooksey (Gary), and Michelle Nunn (Robert) and foster son Clifford Davidson (Sheryl). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather O'Bryan, Jeremy Cooksey, Jared Cooksey, Richie Hartsfield, Justin Nunn, Joshua Nunn and Jamie Hartsfield. Joie also leaves 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Bettie Eastman (Jim), Meldia Carr, and Maybelle Allen (Roy).
Joie was predeceased by her husband, her parents, sister Oweda James, and brothers Leon James, Cotty James and Eddie James.
Visitation will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. Franklin and Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Avenue in Modesto.
Remembrances may be made to:
Community Hospice
The Gideons
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 26, 2019