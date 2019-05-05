Joleen Kay Turner
Jan 24, 1946 - Apr 27, 2019
Joleen Kay Turner passed away peacefully in Modesto on April 27, 2019 at the age of 73. Joleen was born on January 24, 1946 to Earl and Reba Schlee in Anita, Iowa. She has been a resident of the Modesto, Oakdale and Escalon areas for the past 50 years. She is survived by her son, Michael McKey of Modesto.
Joleen loved to go gambling, she also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. When she was younger, Joleen enjoyed socializing with friends and going out dancing. She was a sports fan and loved watching the SF Giants Baseball games. She also enjoyed listening to old country western music. Above all else, Joleen will be remembered as a wonderful mother and best friend.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, May 10th at 1:00 PM at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon. Remembrances in Joleen's name may be made to Community Hospice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 5, 2019