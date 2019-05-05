Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joleen Turner. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Graveside service 1:00 PM Burwood Cemetery Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joleen Kay Turner

Jan 24, 1946 - Apr 27, 2019

Joleen Kay Turner passed away peacefully in Modesto on April 27, 2019 at the age of 73. Joleen was born on January 24, 1946 to Earl and Reba Schlee in Anita, Iowa. She has been a resident of the Modesto, Oakdale and Escalon areas for the past 50 years. She is survived by her son, Michael McKey of Modesto.

Joleen loved to go gambling, she also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. When she was younger, Joleen enjoyed socializing with friends and going out dancing. She was a sports fan and loved watching the SF Giants Baseball games. She also enjoyed listening to old country western music. Above all else, Joleen will be remembered as a wonderful mother and best friend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, May 10th at 1:00 PM at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon. Remembrances in Joleen's name may be made to Community Hospice.

www.cvobituaries.com



Joleen Kay TurnerJan 24, 1946 - Apr 27, 2019Joleen Kay Turner passed away peacefully in Modesto on April 27, 2019 at the age of 73. Joleen was born on January 24, 1946 to Earl and Reba Schlee in Anita, Iowa. She has been a resident of the Modesto, Oakdale and Escalon areas for the past 50 years. She is survived by her son, Michael McKey of Modesto.Joleen loved to go gambling, she also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. When she was younger, Joleen enjoyed socializing with friends and going out dancing. She was a sports fan and loved watching the SF Giants Baseball games. She also enjoyed listening to old country western music. Above all else, Joleen will be remembered as a wonderful mother and best friend.Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, May 10th at 1:00 PM at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon. Remembrances in Joleen's name may be made to Community Hospice. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close