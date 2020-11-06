Jon Michael GaltApr 9, 1949 - Oct 31, 2020On October 31st, Jon Michael Galt passed away peacefully in his home. That day we lost a father, grandfather, and for many, a friend. He was a man that you could count on, he made you laugh with his humor, and he loved to dispense honest advice. He was adventurous, social and loved to travel.Born on April 9, 1949, Jon was an active part of the Hughson community. Since 1969, he served with the Hughson Fire Department and was still helping with bookkeeping at the time of his passing. For many years, he owned and operated Hughson Hardware. He received an economics degree from Stanislaus State and later studied to become a chef. He would cook delicious meals for his friends and family. He would spend an entire day simmering spaghetti with a smell that you could not resist, and a focaccia bread that would melt in your mouth.Our fondest memories are of the times we went camping at Pinecrest Lake with Jon's dear friends Barb and Gary Bostrum and Steve and Matha Yauch and their families. We'll never forget finding the perfect spot on the beach, hiking around the lake, enjoying vanilla/chocolate swirl soft serve, and spending afternoons at the Steam Donkey. Jon would always have hot cocoa ready in the morning and marshmallows and stories around the campfire at night.Jon is survived by his three children, Julie Galt, Michael Galt and Dustin Holloway, his nine grandchildren and his sister Susan Baltz. He is preceded in death by his parents Florence Marilyn Hemmerle and Kenneth Lee Galt and his sister Barbara Galt.His Celebration of Life will be at the Fruit Yard at 7948 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95357 on Sunday November 8th, from 4PM – 8PM. There will be food and drinks. Please bring a story to share.