Jon Eric GrayDec. 20, 1971 - Apr. 13, 2020Jon Gray was a life long Modestan. He graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1990. He had a passion for football and all sports and was an avid Raiders and Fresno State fan who looked forward to every season. Jon was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church and is now resting in the arms of his personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He died of natural causes in his home and is survived by his parents; Roger and Janice, his brothers; Alan, Rick, and Eric, his sister-in-laws; Sara and Claudine, his niece; Abby, and his nephew; Weston.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jon's honor to Plant-A-Seed Foundation, PO Box 1039, Modesto, CA 95353.