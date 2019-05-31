Jonathan Mark Solis
June 7,1959-May 19,2019
Jonathan's family and friends are deeply grieving his sudden death. He is survived by his wife Rhonda; daughter Tania; parents, Salvador and Amy Solis; his brothers Dan and Peter, sisters Elizabeth Davis, Julia Olson,Tamara Sexton and many nieces and nephews. His son, Jonathan preceded him in death. A former Marine, he loved the outdoors, and fishing. His warm heart reached out to many.
A memorial service will be held at Sovereign Grace Community Church,Hughson, June 4th at 10:00
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 31, 2019