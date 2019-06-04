Jonathon Wayne Ferreira
10/8/1985-5/24/2019
Jonathon was born in Oakdale, California on October 8, 1985 to the parents of John and Julie Ferreira. He went home to be in the arms of Jesus on May 24, 2019. He was 33. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his 3 children, Jonathon, Madison, and Waylon Ferreira, His siblings, David Ferreira, Catherine George, Angela Pacheco, Larry Ferreira, Daniel Ferreira, Timothy Ferreira, Julie Carol Ferreira, Troy Ferreira and their families. His grandparents were Robert and Alice Ferreira of Modesto, CA and Wayne and Carol Smith of Manteca, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with lunch to follow at 849 Fishback Street, Manteca, CA. 95337
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 4, 2019