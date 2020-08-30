1/1
Jose L. "Pepe" Suarez
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose L. "Pepe" Suarez
Aug.19, 1939 - August 13, 2020
Jose L. "Pepe" Suarez, 80, of Modesto, CA passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was born in Mexico City on Aug.19, 1939 to parents, Juan and Laura Suarez.
He emigrated to America in 1959 and later joined the Army. He served overseas in Korea and through his service, earned his citizenship.
When his military service ended, he came home to Modesto and began working for Sharpe Army Depot, where he worked until his retirement. Pepe lived a full, active life and was highly respected for his contribution to the soccer community. Pepe was not only a dedicated coach, but also a great mentor to players with whom he built life-long friendships.
But most importantly, he was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed cooking, playing chess, listening to music, dancing, gardening, his morning walks, and watching his #1 sport-- soccer. He was very involved with his friends at the VA and always did his best to honor other veterans.
Jose is survived by his sons, Gabriel and Elijah, daughter Annette and her husband John Hinckley, Grandchildren; Matthew, Hannah and Thomas Nesan, brother, Juan, step-children Rylan Oxford and Katelyn Priest, and wife, Jennifer. May he be eternally blessed and forever at peace. -Y La Pelota No Reuda Mas-
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
Jim Fitch
Friend
August 19, 2020
I’m sorry for the family’s loss. Joe was a great friend to my parents. RIP Joe.
Chris Plasencia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved