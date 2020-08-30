Jose L. "Pepe" SuarezAug.19, 1939 - August 13, 2020Jose L. "Pepe" Suarez, 80, of Modesto, CA passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.He was born in Mexico City on Aug.19, 1939 to parents, Juan and Laura Suarez.He emigrated to America in 1959 and later joined the Army. He served overseas in Korea and through his service, earned his citizenship.When his military service ended, he came home to Modesto and began working for Sharpe Army Depot, where he worked until his retirement. Pepe lived a full, active life and was highly respected for his contribution to the soccer community. Pepe was not only a dedicated coach, but also a great mentor to players with whom he built life-long friendships.But most importantly, he was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed cooking, playing chess, listening to music, dancing, gardening, his morning walks, and watching his #1 sport-- soccer. He was very involved with his friends at the VA and always did his best to honor other veterans.Jose is survived by his sons, Gabriel and Elijah, daughter Annette and her husband John Hinckley, Grandchildren; Matthew, Hannah and Thomas Nesan, brother, Juan, step-children Rylan Oxford and Katelyn Priest, and wife, Jennifer. May he be eternally blessed and forever at peace. -Y La Pelota No Reuda Mas-