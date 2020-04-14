Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Ruiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Ruiz

July 4, 1962 - April 6, 2020

Jose Alfredo Ruiz passed away April 6, 2020 at the age of 57 surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born on the 4th of July in 1962 to Carlos Ruiz and Maria Emma Ruiz in EL Arenal, Jalisco, Mexico and was the oldest of five children.

Jose enjoyed being outdoors with family, friends and having everyone over for BBQ's while watching the grandchildren play with the family pets. He was an honest, simple man, a hard worker and a loyal friend you could count on. Jose was an active member in the AA community for over 27 years, he was always willing to share words of wisdom and give advice to those who encountered him.

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Maria, his children; Carlos & Jessica Ruiz of Escalon, Marisela & Hugo Tovar of Modesto, Maribel Ruiz of Modesto, Jose Ruiz, Jr. of Vacaville, and David Ruiz of Modesto. Grandchildren; Dylan, Cameron and Natalie Ruiz of Escalon, Rigoberto Mendoza, Jr. of Modesto, Damian Mendoza of Elk Grove, Isaiah and Hugo Tovar of Modesto. Siblings; Alfonso Ruiz of Patterson, Jose Alberto Ruiz of Westley, Aida Ruiz of Patterson, and Rocio Ruiz of Patterson.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ruiz family. A private family viewing will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with interment to follow at Ceres Memorial Park. Due to the current situations at this time, a memorial service will be announced for a later date. In Lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested donations be made to your local AA group in honor of Jose Alfredo Ruiz. To send the family condolences, please visit Jose's tribute page at

