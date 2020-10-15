Jose Villanueva Madriz
Mar 19, 1940 - Oct 8, 2020
Jose Villanueva Madriz passed away at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born on March 19, 1940 in Mexico to Gonzalo and Delfina Villanueva, as the eldest of 17 children. He has been a resident of Ripon, California since 1972.
Jose was well known throughout San Joaquin County as a respected Farm Labor Contractor, and farmer. He enjoyed hosting gatherings for local farmers and family alike. He was also a devoted family-man, who loved to spend time on his ranch working on his tractors. He enjoyed taking family trips, and traveling. Jose had many hobbies including dove hunting, and watching Novelas. He enjoyed farming and agriculture, as well as his wine. He was beloved by his family, and he will be greatly missed.
Jose leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Geraldine "Jerry" Villanueva, daughters, Viola Delfina Savage, Maria Del Carmen Starkey and husband David, Sandra Ann Parker, and son, Jose Villanueva Jr. and spouse Mary, 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 8 surviving siblings to include his devoted baby sister, Leticia, who has been by his side for the past 25 years.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Villanueva family. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a rosary to begin at 6:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 10:00 AM at the Villanueva residence, 18396 S. Wagner Road in Ripon followed by burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. To sign his on line guestbook please visit, www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
