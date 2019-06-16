Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Clarot. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Rosary 6:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J St. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph David Clarotjan 10, 1926 - Jun 9, 2019The Lord gives you life, but what you choose to do with it is entirely up to you. Joe Clarot chose to live life with faith, family, and happiness, for a wonderful 93 years. The third son and fourth child born to a widowed Teresa Buttazzoni Clarotto, Joseph David Clarot came into this world on January 10,1926 in Tulare, California. The strong Portuguese and Italian community of Tulare helped the young Italian family survive and bond together - a strength that held the four siblings and Teresa together lifelong. Under the new name of Clarot, the family worked together for the Hopkins or Wilbur Family Farms for several years, moving with them to Stanislaus County in 1934. It was not uncommon for Joe to milk a small string of cows before walking to Fairview Elementary for a day of school. A strong student who admittedly never did well in "handwriting" he graduated from Ceres High School as Class President in 1942 at the age of 16, and as he liked to say "I never thought anything about it; I was just as big as the rest of them". Upon graduation he continued to support his mother, and moved with her to San Jose to continue work in dairy farming. In 1945 he was drafted into World War II for the final 6 months of the war. From 1945 - 1951 he moved back to Modesto where he lived with his mother and purchased his first milk route with Nestle Creamery, picking up cans of milk for dairy farmers between Modesto and Escalon. Because of his short stint in the war he was drafted once again and faithfully served one year overseas in the Korean War . Upon return Joe entered the dairy business with his brother Louie in 1952 in Delhi, California. During this time he reacquainted himself with Rose Lopes a girl he met at a Saturday dance and who had faithfully prayed for his return for one year…the two married on October 11,1953. A man rooted in honor and faith Joe dedicated time and money to aid in the starting of St. Jude's Catholic School in Livingston, where his children were in the first class and later the building of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Ceres, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Maze Boulevard, and for many years tirelessly supported the St. Stanislaus Fall Festival Auction. Joe moved to Modesto California in 1966 where he and Rose started Clarot Farms Inc. They raised 5 children and loved, laughed, and cheered on their 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and friends, in a home that burst with laughter, love, and joy. Joe never complained and would often say, "I have no regrets and I never felt like I went without.", a strong testament to his character and the strength of his family. He learned as a young child the joy of a song, the worth of hard work, and how to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, and never mess with Mr. In-Between. He was a Director with the Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the Italian Swiss Club, at Yori's Grove, and a member of the Westport Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose, his son Joseph, his brothers Louie and Pete Clarot, his sister Mary Fosterman, and his most beloved mother, Nonni, Teresa Clarot. He is survived by his children David Clarot, Susan Clarot, Paul Clarot, Patricia (Tim) Galas, and Judee (Tom) Sani, grandchildren: Natalie (Michael ) Borba, Nicole (Chuck) Cozzitorto, Katie Bailey, Joseph (Niki) Clarot, Mary Terese Galas, Suzanne (Michael) Fondse, Dominic (Brooke) Galas, Matthew Galas, Giovanni Sani, Carlye Sani, Gabrielle Sani, and Nicolas Sani, and great grandchildren: Georgia and Gianni Cozzitorto, Maxamino and Miya Borba, Tinsely and Dakota Bailey, Rose and Kate Fondse, and Grace Galas. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 starting at 6:00 pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. The address is 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95350. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 starting at 10:00 am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The address is 709 J St. Modesto, CA 95354. A committal service will be held following the conclusion of Mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Father John Silva Education Foundation at 709 J St. Modesto, CA 95351 or the Sisters of the Holy Cross at 1320 Maze Blvd. Modesto, CA 95351 Published in the Modesto Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

