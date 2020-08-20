1/
Joseph Damas
1940 - 2020
Joseph A Damas Jr
Jan 11,1940 - Aug 8, 2020
It is with great sadness that we inform you about the death of Joseph Damas Jr. While we are filled with grief, we know that he would want us to celebrate his life instead of mourning his death.
Joseph was born on January 11, 1940 in Modesto California to Mildred and Joseph Damas. Joseph attended Downey High School and graduated from Cal Poly in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. Upon graduation, he served his country in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965 then transitioned to the Reserves until 1969.
He spent 15 years working at Nasco West as a manager while saving to acquire property and start a family farming business in Salida California. He had a long-standing relationship with Knotts Berry Farms growing boysenberries for almost 20 years. Joseph transitioned the land to produce almonds, working with Blue Diamond for the past 14 years.
His interests included gardening, bowling and spending time with family. He devoted much of his time as a caregiver to his mother until she passed away at age 96. Joseph is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister Rosemarie of Modesto, his brother Henry of Jackson and his nephews Michael and Bryan along with nieces Sheila and Sherry.
Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on August 26th at 11:00am with a viewing from 9am to 11am.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
August 15, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Hosea 13:14
L L
