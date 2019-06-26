Joseph Edward Lopes
Dec 23, 1924 - Jun 19, 2019
Joseph Edward Lopes, 94 of Gustine passed away Wednesday, June 19th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Lopes was born in Tranquillity, California and was a resident of Gustine for 80 years. As a young man, he owned a dairy and later raised beef cattle. He was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles and a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW and Gustine Pentecost Society. Joe enjoyed horseback riding, including cutting, roping and being a cowboy.
Mr. Lopes is survived by his wife, Rosalene Lopes of Gustine; brother, John Lopes of Junction City, Oregon; sister, Palmira Treshler of Gustine; many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Friday, June 28th at Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Donations may be made to: favorite .
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019