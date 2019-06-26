Joseph Edward Lopes (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My prayers along with my sincere condolences go out to the..."
    - Bryson
  • "I am extending my sincere condolences to the family and..."
    - Ana
  • "My sincere condolences to you and your family."
    - Madison
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May you find strength..."
    - Michelle
Service Information
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA
95322
(209)-862-3628
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles
Gustine, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles
Gustine, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Edward Lopes
Dec 23, 1924 - Jun 19, 2019
Joseph Edward Lopes, 94 of Gustine passed away Wednesday, June 19th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Lopes was born in Tranquillity, California and was a resident of Gustine for 80 years. As a young man, he owned a dairy and later raised beef cattle. He was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles and a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW and Gustine Pentecost Society. Joe enjoyed horseback riding, including cutting, roping and being a cowboy.
Mr. Lopes is survived by his wife, Rosalene Lopes of Gustine; brother, John Lopes of Junction City, Oregon; sister, Palmira Treshler of Gustine; many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Friday, June 28th at Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Donations may be made to: favorite .
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations